District Level Elections delayed in parts of Ashanti and Eastern Regions: New date announced

Raymond Arthur Politics Dec - 19 - 2023 , 10:32

The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) has announced a postponement of the District Level Elections in some electoral areas within the Ashanti and Eastern regions.

This decision, due to unforeseen technical challenges, was contained in an EC statement released on the the originally scheduled date of the elections on December 19, 2023.

The affected areas and exact number of polling stations experiencing the delay remain unclear in the Commission's statement.

However, residents of these electoral areas are assured by the EC that the elections will now be held on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The EC expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused by the last-minute change.

They further emphasized their commitment to conducting the elections on the new date, urging residents to participate actively in selecting their local representatives.

The reason for the technical challenges remains undisclosed, leaving some citizens with questions and concerns.

The EC is yet to release a complete list of the specific electoral areas where the postponement applies.