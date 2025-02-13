Next article: Minority in Parliament demands answers over alleged raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence

CPP, LPG condemn disturbances at Council of State election

Emmanuel Bonney Politics Feb - 13 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) have condemned the disturbances that occurred during the Council of State election last Tuesday.

Such acts, they said did not augur well for the practice of democracy in the country.

This was contained in separate statements issued by the CPP and the LPG in Accra yesterday following the close of polls.

The CPP, in its statement signed by the National Communications Officer, Osei Kofi Acquah, said when the country decided to go the path of democracy in 1992, the citizenry resolved that violence and “Machoism” were not the way to go.

Advertisement

CPP

In the face of that, he said, the country developed rules, laws and regulations that had become the Constitution.

“Unfortunately, 33 years later, what we feared and discarded 33 years ago is rearing its ugly face again,” it said.

It said when Ghanaians are electing their members of parliament, the winner must have the support of thugs and vigilante groups who must exhibit thuggery, intimidation and violence.

“Today the election of Council of State members who are supposed to advise the President has been marred by series of violence in some parts of the country because some thugs and machomen who think they possess machetes, guns and other assaultive weapons must decide instead of the people’s power.”

“This shameful, disgraceful and undemocratic caricature which is rearing its head must be stopped with all the might in us,” it emphasised.

LPG

For its part, the LPG, in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Jerry Owusu-Appauh, said the party condemned the violent disruptions that occurred during the elections in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions, where heavily built thugs stormed election premises, attacked officials and destroyed ballot papers.

“Such lawless actions”, it said, “undermined democracy and threatened the peace and stability of the country and called on the police to swiftly investigate and bring the perpetrators to justice”.

“We also stand in solidarity with journalists, election officials and members of the public who were injured or affected by this unfortunate incident.”

“The media plays a vital role in upholding democracy and any attacks on journalists are attacks on free speech and press freedom,” it emphasised.

“The LPG”, it said, “would urge all political stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, tolerance and the rule of law. We remain committed to promoting peace, accountability and the protection of the country’s democratic institutions”.

Police

The Police in a statement issued last Tuesday it has launched a manhunt for the group of thugs who stormed the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and disrupted the Council of State Regional election in Kumasi.

It said Police are currently reviewing all available footage to identify and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Serve

Fifteen eminent personalities gracefully booked their seats to serve on the newly constituted Council of State after yesterday’s keenly contested regional elections held across the country.

However, the Ashanti Region failed to produce a representative following the abrupt end of the election in Kumasi, due to the sudden disruption of the declaration process by some thugs.

Consequently, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Osei Nsiah, postponed the election indefinitely.

In Accra, the election process was temporarily marred with chaos, but calm was restored after the police had intervened.