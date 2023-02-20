Big Issue: Reclamation

The government has started reclaiming lands that have been degraded through illegal mining activities in some mining communities under the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP).
About 1000 hectares of degraded lands are being reclaimed, with the chiefs and people in the affected communities calling for the programme to be extended to cover more areas.
How important is this reclamation exercise? What must be done to ensure that it is sustained and made beneficial to the country?
Gilbert Atima, Site Manager, NAELP reclamation project
Under the NAELP reclamation project, Dredge Masters Ghana Limited has been contracted to reclaim over 4000 hectares of degraded lands. We have done the earthworks on almost 5000 hectares at four sites in the Western North Region.
For me, I see this land reclamation programme as a bold step by the government to restore the integrity of the land.
These lands that we are reclaiming can be put to good use within a few years, especially those that have not been polluted by chemicals.
We are planting economic trees such as Acacia and Ofram on these lands, and this is good because the communities will benefit from these trees very soon.
When the lands are restored to their previous state, they can be used for farming again.
The people are so happy about the reclamation project and want it to be expanded so that many of them will benefit.
One of the challenges that have been observed during the reclamation process is the ownership of the reclaimed lands. The chiefs and previous owners of the land are all expecting to own the land after reclamation. It is important to address that issue so that there will be no disputes after the reclamation.
There is also the need for more engagement with community members before reclamation projects start. When this happens, all unclear issues will be clarified for the various stakeholders.
It is also important for a proper maintenance plan to be put in place in the communities to prevent the degradation of the land after reclamation.
The government should involve the community members, especially the chiefs and individuals who own the lands, in the whole reclamation project in terms of what tree species should be planted.
Emmanuel Jingbeja, Public Health Professional
It is commendable that the government has started the process of reclaiming several hectares of land that have been destroyed by illegal miners.
These degraded lands and pits are a health threat to the residents of mining communities as water collects in the pits and breeds mosquitoes.
Also, lands that have been destroyed through illegal mining are no longer healthy for agricultural purposes.
Large areas of damaged land can adversely affect populations, especially those living in an area where there is lots of damaged land, and can also bring down the financial value of the properties there.
These and other reasons make it important for degraded lands to be restored.
Land reclamation can restore the land to its former state. In addition to creating extra land and improving the quality of the land, reclamation can improve the quality of air as well as prevents harmful rodents and pests from breeding in the environment.
Restoring the land will reverse any contamination of the area’s water supply and restore the quality of water, supporting all different life forms.
For the reclamation exercise to be sustained, more funds should be committed to the programme.
The chiefs and residents of mining communities should support the project by helping those carrying out the reclamation to overcome challenges from recalcitrant people who want to thwart their efforts.
The programme should also not be politicised because when politics is associated with it, the programme will fail.
Napoleon Bafume, Research Assistant
The negative backlash on the destruction of farmlands and the natural vegetation by illegal miners calls for great concern to all environmental experts in Ghana.
This is a bane to the agricultural economy, as well as taking away the livelihood of people in the rural areas in Ghana, especially mining communities.
The reclamation of derelict mine sites is important for the restoration of ecological integrity and environmental sustainability.
So far, about 1.5 per cent of the land surface of about 228, 000 sq. km, which translates to 342, 000 hectares, has been destroyed by irresponsible mining activities.
The land reclamation programme by the government is important and must be extended to cover all affected areas such that it will help to restore and manage the post-mining landscape, restore the vegetation and natural habitat, as well as restore the land for agricultural purposes.
Another reason why this exercise is important is the involvement of traditional authorities (the chiefs).
This will inform the people that they are part of the solution and that the menace of illegal mining is devastating to the environment and does more harm than good to the people themselves.
However, the exercise must be done based on ecological principles and environmental sustainability.
Ruth Bazing, Lecturer
Mining communities across the country are inundated with uncovered pits left behind by illegal miners. Agricultural lands have also been destroyed by illegal miners while forests continue to be devastated by these illegal activities.
The negative effects of these degraded lands are of grave concern to many environmentalists and community members.
Therefore, the move to reclaim these degraded lands is a step in the right direction and must be sustained. There should be a system in place to ensure that the lands do not end up in the hands of the wrong people.
Again, the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the respective mining areas must work with the Minerals Commission and other stakeholders to ensure that the reclamation exercise is successful.
Additionally, the needed resources must be made available to carry out the reclamation exercise holistically rather than doing it piecemeal.
In terms of sustaining this exercise, the restoration of these lands will be very helpful. Techniques such as agroforestry, crop rotation and reduced tillage, among others, will help in restoring the land to its natural state.
These activities will, however, be in vain if these areas are not secured properly.
Thus, security services such as the Ghana Police Service need to be deployed in these areas to prevent encroachment that may further lead to illegal mining activities.
Building walls around these areas will also go a long way to help this entire exercise.
Making it sustainable also requires efficient monitoring and evaluation, education, transparency and accountability, ethical considerations and more importantly enforcement of environmental laws devoid of any partisanship and partiality.