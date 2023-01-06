Assemblies in Ashanti failed to meet revenue target— Regional Minister

Most of the assemblies in Ashanti, in spite of their numerous resource potentials, were unable to raise enough revenue as anticipated for last year (2022), the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has said.
According to him, an analysis of the sum total of internally generated funds (IGF) for the 43 assemblies, as at the end of October 2022, indicated that they collected an amount of GH¢ 63,432,820.18 out of a budgeted figure of GH¢ 94,558,200.85, which represents 67 per cent of the targeted figure.
Meeting
Mr Osei-Mensah was speaking at the 2022 end-of-year meeting of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall in Kumasi last Tuesday.
The meeting discussed, generally, infractions on audit issues, security, mitigating flooding in the region, COVID-19, roads infrastructure, among others.
In attendance were the Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II; the Essumejahene, Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama; Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), as well as Presiding Members and the Regional Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.
Mr Osei-Mensah said as much as he agreed that the global economic hardship has had its toll on the nation, it was incumbent on all MMDAs to strive to maximise IGFs to improve the socio-economic development of the areas under their jurisdiction.
“Indeed, if MMDAs do not take a serious look at the IGF, it becomes extremely difficult to help in the development of your districts, in view of the erratic releases of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF),” he emphasised.
According to the Minister, inextricably linked to the poor financial performance of most of the assemblies was the failure on their part to ensure compliance in their financial management, and as a result, were constantly cited by audit exercises for infractions.
“You need to work hard to address the number of audit violations that often culminate in appearances before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” — an unpleasant situation, he said, had the potential of denting the image of most of the assemblies.
He, therefore, urged the MMDCEs to support the work of the Audit Unit.
Security
On security, the Minister expressed gratitude to heads of the security agencies in the region for keeping the region peaceful.
“Indeed, the security agencies have done a yeoman’s job in maintaining peace in the region,” he said.
Infrastructure
For the year under review, Mr Osei-Mensah noted that 100.7 kilometres of roads were rehabilitated in Bantama, Manhyia, Nhyiaeso, Subin, Asokwa, Kwadaso, Oforikrom Suame and Old Tafo.
The completed roads, he said, facilitated accessibility within the region and improved the quality of life of the beneficiaries.
He said the critical bypass from Santase to Apre through Bebu to Ampabame No. 2 was also under construction and expressed the hope that it would be completed by the close of 2023.