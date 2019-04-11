Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of Sefwi-Wiawso, Juaboso roads

President Nana Addo Dankwa
Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the construction of town roads in Sefwi Wiawso and Juaboso, and for the construction of a warehouse in Bia, under the 1-District-1-Warehouse programme .
President Akufo-Addo cut the sods for construction works to begin on Thursday, April 11, 2019, the 2nd day of his tour of the Western North Region.
The 5.04-kilometre contract for the construction of town roads in Sefwi Wiawso has been awarded to M/S Hardwick Limited, at a cost of GH¢13.6 million, and is expected to be completed within 24 months.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The new roads to be constructed are the 0.33km
The contract for the rehabilitation of the 8.10 kilometres of road in Sefwi Wiawso
The affected roads include the 0.41km South Africa Road; the 0.42km Amanfie 1st Link Road; the 0.42km Amanfie 2nd Link Road; the 1.35km Bosomoiso Road; the 3km Amanfie Main Road; and the 2.50km Adiemra Avenue Road.
In Juaboso, M/S Rajar Engineering Works has been awarded the GH¢26 million contract for the construction of 14.43 kilometres of town roads. The contract is expected to be completed in 18 months, after having been awarded on 23rd
The project scope involves the construction of 0.75km CAC/ Nana Kwesi Mensah Road, the 1.60km Nana Yaa Menka Road; the 0.58km Old Police Station Road; the 1km
The rest are the 0.20km Ayiwa Road; the 0.35km Bedibu Assaw Link; the 0.35km
It will be recalled that construction of these roads had begun under the era of President John Agyekum Kufuor, but stalled in the aftermath of the exit of the NPP government in 2008, with the successive Mills/Mahama governments abandoning the project.
At Bia, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of a 1,000 metric tonne pre-fabricated warehouse, under the one-district-one-warehouse initiative.
The warehouse, when completed, is expected not only to reduce post-harvest
In addition, this intervention will create employment, ensure a continuous flow of agriculture produce in the market within the locality and across the country.
The warehouse has ancillary facilities such as an office and laboratory, chain-link fencing with gatehouse, a water system, and a
In the Western North Region, a total of 5 warehouses are to be constructed in Bekwai in the Bibiani-Awhiaso-Bekwai district; Abonedua in Sefwi Wiawso; Juaboso in the Juaboso district; Essam in Bia West district; and Dadieso in Suaman.