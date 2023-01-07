2022 in retrospect: Surprises, chaotic scenes in political landscape

The year 2022 recorded some of the major events within the country’s political space, notable among them being the reorganisation of the various political parties in preparation towards the 2024 general election.
Key among the reorganisation efforts were the internal party elections of the two major political parties — the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) and the Progressive People’s Party were also not left out as they also undertook some form of party reorganisation.
NPP
The year under review saw the two largest parties in the country, NPP and the NDC take major steps to deepen their internal democratic cultures by successfully organising elections right from the base to the national level.
The NPP begun its internal election processes from the early part of the year under review from February through to March with the elections of its polling station executives.
It continued with its constituency and regional elections from April 22 to 24 and May 20 and 22, 2022, which culminated in the election of its national officers in the month of July 2022.
There were few surprises in the internal elections of the ruling party but what shocked some political pundits and supporters of the NPP was the electoral defeat of its General Secretary, John Boadu which saw the election of a new General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua.
The incumbent Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay did not go for re-election and seven leading members of the party stepped forward to succeed him.
They were Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei-Adjei and George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, but at the end of the contest, delegates of the party kept faith with Mr Ntim who was contesting the chairman position for the fifth time.
NDC
The largest opposition party, the NDC also started with its internal elections from the branch, constituency to the regional and concluded it with the election of its national executives at the party’s delegates congress held on December 17, 2022.
The party’s election recorded some interesting and shocking results at the regional level, especially in the Greater Accra where the incumbent Regional Chairman, Ade Coker lost his position to Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, a former Member of Parliament for Adentan.
However, what made the internal elections of the NDC intriguing and interesting was the decision by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to contest the party’s then incumbent Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, after serving in his position for 17 years.
At the end of the day, Mr Nketiah managed to snatch the chairmanship from his “friend” following a landslide victory that shocked political watchers.
The General Secretary position, which was contested by three stalwarts, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, saw Mr Kwetey winning that contest.
With this development, the two major parties, the NPP and NDC successfully concluded their internal elections and had the full complements of their executives at the various levels of the party, given the indications of their readiness for the 2024 general election.
LPG
The LPG in the year under review also saw the swearing-in of their constituency and regional executives in all the 16 regions of the country in preparation towards the 2024 elections.
PPP
The PPP also in the year under review celebrated its 10th anniversary on October 1, 2022 with a grand durbar at the Nana Kobina Gyan Square at Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Constituency in the Central Region.
The national event was to commemorate the formation of the party in March 2012.
PNC/CPP
The People’s National Convention (PNC) and the Convention People’ Party (CPP) could not hold their internal elections during the year under review due to internal party wrangling.
However, the CPP was able to resolve their internal issues with the withdrawal of the court cases preventing the party from holding its internal elections.
Chaotic demonstration
The year under review also witnessed some chaotic scenes when on June 28, a peaceful protest by Arise Ghana movement against some government policies escalated into a series of violent confrontations between the police and protesters.
This stemmed from the inability of leaders of the demonstration and the Ghana Police Service to reach an agreement on routing.
In the process, 12 policemen sustained varying degrees of injury, just like scores of the demonstrators, while some demonstrators were picked up by the police for alleged misconduct and acts of vandalism.