Ghana, Korea to deepen strategic partnership — Ofori-Atta

Emmanuel Bruce Politics May - 30 - 2023 , 06:51

Ghana and Korea have agreed to develop a strategic partnership based on technology, agriculture and education.

The focus on these three key sectors reflects the shared vision of both countries to deepen collaboration and leverage their expertise and resources for mutual growth and progress.

The strategic partnership is expected to harness technology for innovation, enhance agricultural productivity, and promote educational opportunities.

By combining forces in these areas, Ghana and Korea are poised to drive economic development and secure a prosperous future for their citizens.

Courtesy call

The two nations came to the agreement when the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the South Korean Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, on the sidelines of the International Conference for the 60th Anniversary of Korea's five-year Economic Development Plan in the capital Seoul.

Briefing the Daily Graphic from Seoul, Mr Ofori-Atta said; "It has been a very insightful trip, crowned with a productive meeting with Prime Minister Duck-soo.

The minister said the strategic partnership would accelerate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, and strengthen trade relations between the two countries. He said the partnership held tremendous potential for knowledge sharing, technology transfer and capacity building.

“Ghana stands to benefit from Korea's advancements in technology, while collaboration in agriculture can address food security challenges, increase productivity and promote sustainable practices,” Mr Ofori-Atta added.

The Finance Minister said the focus on education underscored the importance of equipping the workforce with the skills required for the future job market.

Mr Ofori-Atta expressed optimism about the strategic partnership, emphasising the positive impact it would have on both economies.

"By leveraging technology, agriculture and education, we can achieve sustainable growth and shared prosperity," he stated.

For his part, Prime Minister Duck-soo expressed optimism that the partnership would yield great benefits for both nations.

He also thanked the Ghanaian delegation for the visit to South Korea.