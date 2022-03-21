General incompetence cause of Ghana's economic woes - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says Ghanaians are suffering economic hardships because of what he describes as "general incompetence and corruption" in the Akufo-Addo-led government.
For him, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo and his government has failed to demonstrate competence in the delivery of his promises to the Ghanaian electorate.
He said whereas President Akufo-Addo promised to turn the country’s economy into that of a prosperous nations, he has rather worsened the economic situation in the country due to the general incompetence in his government.
Former President Mahama made the remarks when he launched the TEIN app at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday afternoon, March 21, 2022.
More to follow…..