Former President Mahama’s brother laid to rest

Emmanuel Adam Mahama, a brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, has been laid to rest in Bole in the Savanna Region. Sunday's burial coincided with the third day Adua.
Former President Mahama and his siblings, immediate and extended family members of the deceased accompanied the body from Accra for the burial, which was attended by chiefs, elders, family and people of Bole and surrounding communities.
Also in Bole to mourn with the family were the Chairperson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu; NDC National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Sofo Azorka; leading members of the NDC including Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, the Minority Leader Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Regional Chairmen of the NDC, Members of Parliament, friends and acquaintances of the deceased and his siblings, among many others.
The family will announce the date for the funeral for the 61-year-old Emmanuel Adam Mahama in the next few days.