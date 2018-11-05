Foreign Minister Ayorkor Botchwey on 3-day visit to Israel

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (MP) is on a three-day working visit to Israel from November 4 to 7, 2018
.
As part of the visit, the two envoys are expected to hold discussions at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on the diplomatic and bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.
A release by the Foreign Ministry, made available to Graphic Online said Ms Botchwey will also hold discussions with the Chair, Lobby for Relations between Israel and African Countries, MK Avraham Neguise.
Ahead of a tour of the Old City of Jerusalem and a visit to the Western Wall, the minister will also be given a tour of the Knesset which is Israel’s unicameral parliament, the country's legislative body.
The Foreign Minister was also expected to lay a wreath and sign the guest book at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem.
Prior to independence
Ghana was the first country from Black Africa to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 1956, prior to independence when an Israeli consulate was established in the country.
After the overthrow of Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Israeli military activities in Ghana ended, but Israel continued to aid Ghana in shipping, construction, security, research, manpower training, and agriculture.
The release said in September 2011, Ghana and Israel renewed direct diplomatic relations and has since cooperated in various sectors including health and education.
The visit by the Minister is expected to strengthen the long-cherished ties of friendship between the two nations.