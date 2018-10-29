Fanteakwa South MP cuts sod for six-unit classroom block

The NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for the Fanteakwa South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Mr Kofi Okyere Agyekum has cut the sod for the construction of a six-unit classroom block for the Nsutam Muslim community in the Fanteakwa South District.
The GH¢ 500,000 project, which is expected to be completed next year, is being financed through the District Assemblies Common Fund with the support of the MP would have a library, staff common room among other facilities.
Vision
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Agyemang indicated that his vision for the Nsutam Muslim community was to promote the teaching and learning of the Arabic language.
He said his commitment to ensuring the provision of quality and affordable education would continue to be a priority.
According to him, education remained a vital tool to personal and national development, especially with the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS ) education.
Mr Agyekum said, “my term as MP will witness an unprecedented and massive infrastructure and human resource development in the area of education”.
As part of his vision, he said a number classroom blocks have been built at the Osino Methodist Primary School, the Bososo Presby Primary School and the Heman SDA Primary School.
He promised to refurbish other needy schools and urged the people to also initiate self-help development projects to complement government efforts.
The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour said the task of educating children was a collective responsibility, hence the need for all community members and other stakeholders to support the MP to boost education and promote Arabic studies at Nsutam.
According to him, the project, when completed, would not only create a better environment for the pupils but also bring comfort to teachers, as well as improve academic performance.
"If you know that the project land doesn't have documentation, try to get the land registered to avoid future land litigation issues", he said.
The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Fanteakwa, Mr Kwesi Agyabeng Ntori pledged the assembly's resolve to see to the successful completion of the project.
Chief of Nsutam
The Chief of Nsutam, Osabarima Baafi Sarpong Kumakuma commended the MP and the government for providing them with the six-unit classroom block to enhance the teaching and learning of the Arabic language.
He thanked the youth of Nsutam for accepting to contribute towards the construction of the project by providing free labour.
The Deputy Imam of the Nsutam mosque, Abdul-Rahaman Alhassan on behalf of the Muslims commended the MP and the government for the six-unit classroom block to enhance the teaching and learning of the Arabic language.