Electoral Commission misrepresented us - CODEO

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has described as surprising, claims attributed to it by the Electoral Commission (EC), regarding the just ended Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in Accra.
Reading a statement titled: “Setting the records straight: misrepresentations by Electoral Commission of Ghana on CODEO’s close-of-polls statement on the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election,” at a press conference in Accra Wednesday, the National Coordinator of CODEO, Mr Albert Arhin, said the EC has misrepresented CODEO in its publications to the public.
He said contrary to a statement EC put out that CODEO reported in its initial close-of-polls report that the shooting incident that characterised the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election took place at a polling station, CODEO did not make any such claims.
He said CODEO also did not link the EC to the shooting incident, explaining that “CODEO was clear in its statement that CODEO observers witnessed the violent incident, including shooting incident, which took place in the La Bawaleshie area at East Legon.”
Background
At least five people sustained gunshot wounds when some unknown gunmen invaded the Bawleshie residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Kwasi Delali Berempong in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Thursday morning, January 31, this year.
Some of the victims were said to have sustained injuries at the neck, arm and back.
Following the incident, the NDC withdrew its candidate contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, saying it cannot participate in an election bridled with bloodshed.
Police report
The Police after the incident issued a statement explaining that contrary to earlier reports in a section of the media that two persons were dead, there was no such record with the police.
EC’s views
The EC after the by-election organised a press conference, where it dismissed suggestions linking violence with the successful conduct of the by-election.
In the view of the EC’s Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa, the poll was successful and credible, noting that it was unfortunate that the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) had decided to produce a report that sought to indict the credibility of the poll as a result of the violence that occurred at the private residence of the NDC candidate.
EC’s misrepresentation
Mr Arhin added that contrary to EC’s claims that the shooting incident did not affect the conduct of the poll, the polls were affected temporarily, following the shooting incident.
“CODEO wishes to reaffirm its initial observation that, as a result of the panic and chaos emanating from the shooting incident, voting was, in fact, temporarily disrupted at a polling station close to the shooting incident,” he explained.
According to Mr Arhin, EC’s claims that CODEO had said that the presence of security personnel at the polling stations disrupted the voting process was untrue, saying “CODEO made no such attribution or linkage.”
He explained that CODEO’s main concern regarding security arrangements for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election were that of the “the apparent lack of proper security coordination for the election; the heavy and intimidating presence of security personnel at various polling stations; the display of a lack of understanding of the electoral rules and regulations by some plain-clothed (non-uniformed) security personnel; and the presence of masked security operatives at some polling stations.”
Mr Arhin further noted that regarding an incident that took place at the Prisons JHS Polling Station at Roman Ridge, where a stationed uniformed police officer was attacked for questioning and directing some plain-clothed security operatives at the polling station to reposition themselves, CODEO still maintains its position on the incident and was willing to cooperate with the EC and the security agencies to undertake further investigations into the matter.
He stated that contrary to the EC’s claims that CODEO did not provide an overall picture of the conduct of the polls, although CODEO’s initial report on the election covered areas such as security, general voting process, electoral gadgets, and voter turn-out, its “close-of-polls statement which is typically released at the end of voting, provides a snapshot of an election.”
“Indeed, the CODEO initial statement clearly indicated that CODEO will continue to observe the counting and declaration of results, and will issue its preliminary statement in due course,” Mr Arhin explained, pointing out that “in line with its standard practice, its final report on the election which will provide a comprehensive assessment of the by-election will be released in the coming days.”
CODEO’s commitment
He said CODEO remains unflinching in its commitment to impartiality, objectivity and neutrality and that, its sole interest in the country’s electoral processes is the promotion and assurance of electoral integrity.
According to him, CODEO’s “observation efforts are aimed at complementing the efforts of the EC in ensuring electoral credibility.”
Mr Arhin further noted that “CODEO sees itself not as standing in an adversarial relationship with the EC, but as working, ultimately, toward a common end of ensuring transparent, credible and peaceful elections and election management in Ghana.”