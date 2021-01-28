Election Petition: Supreme Court hearing review application [LIVE VIDEO]

The Supreme Court is Thursday morning hearing the application by former President John Dramani Mahama asking the court to review its decision that disallowed him from asking the Electoral Commission (EC) 12 questions in the 2020 presidential election petition.
Two additional justices, Justice Imoro Tanko and Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu have been added to the earlier seven-member panel for the review application.
The seven other justices on the panel hearing the petition to determine whether or not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the validly elected President of Ghana are the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Justice Yaw Apau, Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau, Justice Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Justice Nene A. O. Amegatcher, Justice Gertrude Torkonoo and Justice Mariama Owusu
The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, is challenging the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
