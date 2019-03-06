‘EC’s activities will no longer be shrouded in secrecy ‘ – Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, has vowed never to allow the Commission to slip back into controversies of financial malfeasance and mismanagement
.
Speaking at the inauguration of the EC’s Audit Committee on Tuesday,
“We are determined to remove the shrouds of secrecy that have characterised our operations and to shed light on all activities. As a first step, we intend to publish our audited reports going forward and to inform the public about how much this election cost. By so doing, we have no doubt that we will gain the confidence of the good people of this nation and be considered a credible and trusted partner in our democracy.”
She additionally said the EC will publish “an annual statement, showing the implementation of the recommendations” as required in its reports.
“Together, with the Commission, I believe that we can and we will build a credible system that we can all be proud of. Let me emphasize that never again should the Electoral Commission of Ghana be engulfed in issues relating to the misapplication of funds. Never again should the Electoral Commission of Ghana operate without systems and policies to guide our financial operations. Never again should there be an abuse of the taxpayers’ funds and never again should the Commission flout procurement rules to the detriment of the public purse.”
“As the new Commission, we leave the past behind and move forward in an era of transparency and light guided by truth and the principles of accountability and fairness as enshrined in our motto. This is a new era and a new dawn for the Electoral Commission of Ghana.”
Meanwhile, the Director of the Internal Audit Agency, Ransford Adjei, raised concerns about the risk levels of the EC.
“We expect you to play a very important role in the governance of the Electoral Commission and I believe that with the calibre of people we have chosen, we have no doubts at all that they are going to champion accountability.”
Charlotte Osei removed
The President on June 28, 2018, dismissed the Chairperson of the EC at the time, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwa – from office upon the recommendation of a committee set up by the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akufo.
They were dismissed for procurement breaches and in some cases financial malfeasance.
