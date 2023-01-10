Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto to exit office as Agric Minister in 2 weeks

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has planned to exit office in the next two weeks, Graphic Online has gathered.
He has initiated the processes to hand over and plans to submit his resignation letter to the presidency soon.
Graphic Online’s sources have hinted that, that part of the reignation process of submitting the letter will happen today (Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023).
But, the resignation may take effect in the next two weeks, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo goes ahead to accept the resignation.
Dr Owusu Afriyie has expressed interest in leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to Election 2024.
Per the NPP’s rules, all ministerial appointees are expected to exit office to concentrate on their campaigns.
Last week, another flagbearer aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a cabinet minister in charge of Trade and Industry resigned to concentrate on his campaign.
The NPP plans to elect a flagbearer for Election 2024 in the last quarter of this year (2023).
more to follow…