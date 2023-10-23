Dr. Afriyie Akoto urges NPP delegates for support in party reformation

GraphicOnline Politics Oct - 23 - 2023 , 06:58

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called upon grassroots members of the party to vote for him on November 4, 2023, to become the presidential candidate.

He emphasized the need to reform the party, ensuring it is well-prepared for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Dr. Akoto expressed his commitment to implementing sustainable policies aimed at revitalizing the hope and confidence of NPP members.

He highlighted the importance of every member feeling a sense of pride and benefit from their affiliation with the party.

Addressing designated NPP delegates, Dr. Akoto pledged to introduce life-changing policies for the betterment of all party members.

He stressed the urgency of understanding the people's challenges and providing effective solutions.

The interaction took place at Dr. Akoto's campaign office in Accra, where over 600 designated NPP delegates from Team Akoto gathered to support his campaign in the Greater Accra Region.

Dr. Akoto, a Cambridge University-trained Economist, outlined his reform agenda, which includes establishing party-owned businesses to generate income for grassroots activists. He drew examples from Taiwan and South Africa, where similar strategies have proven effective.

He assured the delegates of his unwavering support for their welfare, emphasizing the pivotal role of motivated grassroots members in maintaining the party's political longevity. Dr. Akoto emphasized that he is uniquely positioned to prioritize their interests and, together, they can make history by breaking the eight-year governance cycle in the 2024 elections.

Delegates praised Dr. Akoto's sustainable policies and clean campaign approach, expressing confidence in his vision for the party and the nation. The NPP will conduct its presidential candidate selection on November 4, 2023, with Dr. Akoto positioned third on the ballot paper. Over 210,000 delegates are expected to participate in the National Delegates Conference.