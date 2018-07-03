Dismissal of EC boss ‘great relief’ - Konadu’s NDP

The National Democratic Party (NDP) says the dismissal of Electoral Commission boss, Charlotte Osei comes as a great relief to Ghanaians
The president’s action follows a recommendation by a committee constituted by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to investigate alleged acts of corruption and misconduct involving the three top officials of the EC.
The NDP in a statement commended President Akufo-Addo for “his resoluteness amid mischievous partisan distractions, the NDP can state that the decision underscored the President's commitment to
Below is the full statement:
NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY:
PRESS RELEASE.
DISMISSAL OF EC CHAIRPERSON TO HALT THE AUCTION OF GHANA's DEMOCRACY.
By the NDP's encounter with the dismissed EC Chair in the run-up to the 2016 election, it was clear that in just a matter of time the Commission was going to crash in obvious managerial incompetence and stalled democracy.
Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong
(Secretary General, NDP)