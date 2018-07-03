Graphic Online

Dismissal of EC boss ‘great relief’ - Konadu’s NDP

Author: Graphic.com.gh

The National Democratic Party (NDP) says the dismissal of Electoral Commission boss, Charlotte Osei comes as a great relief to Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo last Thursday dismissed Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaah for “misbehaviour and incompetence”.

The president’s action follows a recommendation by a committee constituted by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to investigate alleged acts of corruption and misconduct involving the three top officials of the EC.

The NDP in a statement commended President Akufo-Addo for “his resoluteness amid mischievous partisan distractions, the NDP can state that the decision underscored the President's commitment to safeguard the national purse from reckless scramble for wanton dissipation of public funds.”

Below is the full statement:

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC PARTY:


PRESS RELEASE.

DISMISSAL OF EC CHAIRPERSON TO HALT THE AUCTION OF GHANA's DEMOCRACY.

The National Democratic Party, NDP, has learnt with great relief the dismissal of Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission(EC), from office by a due process of the constitution and rule of law.

Whilst highly commending His Excellency President Nana Akufo-Addo for his resoluteness amid mischievous partisan distractions, the NDP can state that the decision underscored the President's commitment to safeguard the national purse from reckless scramble for wanton dissipation of public funds.

By the NDP's encounter with the dismissed EC Chair in the run-up to the 2016 election, it was clear that in just a matter of time the Commission was going to crash in obvious managerial incompetence and stalled democracy.

The EC logo splash and Mrs Charlotte Osei's infamous declaration that she had "seen, chosen and loved it" began an ego trip that would lead to her scramble to wantonly dissipate public funds, monetize and auction our democracy.

Of course this explains why she would still disqualify the NDP 2016 Presidential Candidate even though we filed an impeccably completed document and also after the Supreme Court had ordered her to reverse her decision and grant the NDP a hearing.

The NDP therefore throws our full support behind the President's appropriate dismissals at the Electoral Commission as an act to safeguard our democracy from auction to a highest bidder.

Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong
(Secretary General, NDP)