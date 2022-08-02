Deputy Gender Minister Lariba Zuweira Abudu nominated as substantive sector minister

The Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Lariba Zuweira Abudu has been nominated as substantive sector minister to replace Sarah Adwoa Safo who was last week removed by the President.
Lariba Zuweira Abudu is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Walewale in the North East Region.
A statement signed and issued by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Office of the President on Tuesday afternoon said Francisca Oteng Mensah, NPP Member of Parliament for Kwabre East in the Ashanti Region, has also been nominated as the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection.
Their nominations are subject to the approval of Parliament.
The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been a caretaker minister for the Gender sector following the leave of absence of Sarah Adwoa Safo last year.
Below is a copy of a press statement from the Director of Communications at the presidency
MINISTER AND DEPUTY MINISTER NOMINEES FOR THE MINISTRY OF GENDER, CHILDREN AND SOCIAL PROTECTION
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in accordance with article 78 of the Constitution, has appointed the Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the Member of Parliament for Walewale, as Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection.
Her appointment is subject to the approval of Parliament.
Pursuant to article 79 of the Constitution, President Akufo-Addo has also nominated Hon. Francisca Oteng Mensah, Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, as Deputy Minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, subject to the approval of Parliament.
The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the approval of his nominees for this important Ministry, so they can assist in the effective delivery of his mandate for his second term in office.
