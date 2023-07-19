Credibility of candidates key in 2024 election — Alan Kyerematen

Samuel Duodu Politics Jul - 19 - 2023 , 07:28

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has stated that the 2024 general election will be around the credibility of the candidate and campaign style of the ruling party.

He said the choice of candidate, campaign message and campaign style of all political parties would play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the election.

These factors, he said, would not only shape the eventual outcome of the election but also determine the level of trust and support that the candidate could garner from the electorate.

Appeal

Mr Kyerematen, who was addressing party delegates and supporters at Sogakope as part of his campaign tour of the Volta Region, said he possessed those qualities and, therefore, urged them to vote massively for him to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 general election.

He emphasised the need for the NPP delegates to choose a candidate who has the credibility to win the trust of the electorate.

"Credibility is a key factor that voters consider when making their decision at the polls.

A candidate with a strong track record of integrity, competence and commitment to the welfare of the people will have a higher chance of winning the support of the electorate," he told the delegates.

According to the former Trade and Industry Minister, "the evidence is clear that I have the potential to attract over two million votes and gain support from the Volta Region".

This statement, he explained, is significant as it highlights the importance of regional support in Ghana's politics.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry said the Volta Region, traditionally seen as a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), was one region that the NPP must up their game to enhance their political fortunes, adding that he has the ability to bridge partisanship gaps and attract voters from across the political spectrum.

The long-serving Trade and Industry Minister challenged the notion that the people of the Volta Region did not like him, asserting that the people of the region were actually calling for his candidacy and that suggested that he has a unique appeal that resonated with voters in the region.

Campaign message

Mr Kyerematen noted that while the choice of candidate is undoubtedly crucial, the campaign message and style also played vital roles in shaping public perception and attracting voter support, saying he has the campaign message that resonated with the people to win their votes.

He said he also has the charisma and the ability to articulate clearly his vision for the country that addressed the key concerns and aspirations of the citizens anchored on inclusiveness.

As Ghana enters the 2024 election season, he said, the choice of a presidential candidate, campaign message and campaign style will be critical in determining the outcome of the election and he has what it takes to lead the ruling party to victory in the polls