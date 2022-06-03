CR NPP elections: Ideal College owner challenges incumbent chairman Kutin

Incumbent Central Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Kutin faces stiff competition from Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu, proprietor of Ideal College as the party holds its regional delegates conference and elections tomorrow, June 4 at Dunkwa on Offin.
Mr Kutin, who has been at the helm for two consecutive terms is seeking a third term in the three-man race.
The third candidate, Mr Alfred Kojo Thompson, a financial executive, is largely considered an outsider in the race.
While, Mr Kutin is known for his wealth of experience in the regional political terrain, having led the onslaught on the National Democratic Congress' fortunes in the region to bring the NPP back to power in 2016, the party's not so fascinating performance in the 2020 elections takes a bit off his shine.
Some say the regional party needs a breadth of fresh ideas.
Dr Essibu has since 1992 professed his support for the party in the region, saying he was the best for the chairman job.
Some party faithful see the region's future with Dr Essibu who they indicate is likely to give Kutin a run for his money.
In the 1st vice chairmanship race, the executive chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee, Dennis Percyval Quaicoe takes on three others, Theophilus Effum Halm, Joseph Donkor and Cecilia Koufie.
The 2nd vice chairman position is also being contested by three – the incumbent Kingsley Karikari-Bondzie, Michael Mensah and Nana Ama Abrefi.
Incumbent Regional Secretary Richard Takyi-Mensah is also challenged by Armstrong Esaah.
Kweku Nyarkoh-Koomson, Charles Kojo Odoom, Noah Osei Asenso and Emmanuel Oduro Ansah are vying for the assistant secretary position.
One Female, three males
For the treasurer position, Faustina Baah, the only female would take on three males, Francis Asare, Michael Kyeremateng and Kwesi Eyi Acquah.
Ejaku seeks organizer
Francis Ejaku Donkoh faces Anthony Kwesi Sackey in the Organiser race, while incumbent Assistant Secretary, Sarah Afful contends with two others, the Incumbent women's organizer Charlotte Antwi and Agnes Owusu for the women's organiser position.
The youth organizer position is between Samuel Annobil Baidoo and Kenneth Quansah while the Nasara Coordinator position would be contested by incumbent Abubakar Osuman and Djagaba King Safianu.
The injunction
A court injunction imposed on the conference has since been lifted, paving the way for it to be rescheduled for tomorrow Saturday June 4, 2022.
This was after the Alternative Dispute Resolution and Legal Support Committee of the party resolved the outstanding fracas out of court and recommended that elections for the Ekumfi constituency be held on Friday June 3, 2022 to allow for delegates from the constituency elect delegates to vote in the national election.