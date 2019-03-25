CPP elects constituency executives for Ahafo, Bono regions

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has intensified its activities in the Bono and Ahafo regions with the election of executives in some constituencies to steer affairs of the party in their respective areas
The Brong Ahafo Regional Secretary of the party, who is currently taking charge of the Bono and Bono East regions, Mr Yao Eben Yao Agbenya, told the Daily Graphic that in the Bono Region, elections for officers for the Berekum East, Tain, Sunyani East, Dormaa West and Central had been scheduled for this week.
Re-organisation
“We will be moving to the Bono East Region as soon as we are done with constituencies in the Bono Region,” he explained and urged executives who had been sworn in the various constituencies to work towards the re-organisation of the party by attending regular monthly meetings, paying party dues among other activities.
Mr Agbenya expressed the hope that the constituency elections would achieve its objective of rejuvenating the base of the party and strengthen its grassroots in the decision-making process.
He added that the constituency elections would eventually lead to the organisation of regional, national and the election of parliamentary candidates and a flag bearer to lead the party for the 2020 polls.
Mr Agbenya urged the elected executives to work hard to enhance the image of the party.