1992 Constitution has no problem but... - Lawyer

A total review of the 1992 Constitution without a change in culture and mindset as a people will not resolve the myriad of challenges facing Ghana, a lawyer, David Ofosu-Dorte has said.
According to him, the 1992 Constitution was not the problem but rather the users and operators of the constitution were the cause of the challenges confronting the country.
Ghana, he said, had a culture of worshiping people in authority without holding them accountable.
In view of that, he said without a change in culture and mindset, leaders would have the free range to run the country down the ditch even in the event of constitutional review.
“There is no law in the world that prevents evil minded people from doing what is wrong or a law that can force them to do what is right,” he said.
Mr Ofosu-Dorte, who is the Chairman of AB & David Africa, a pan African law, was speaking at 2023 Constitutional Day Lecture organised by the OneGhana Movement , a civil society organisation and the University of Professional Studies , Accra (UPSA) Law School