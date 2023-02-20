China sending prisoners to Ghana to engage in illegal mining - Sam Okudzeto

A member of the Council of State and Ghanaian statesman, Sam Okudzeto has alleged that China was deliberately sending prisoners to Ghana to engage in illegal mining (galamsey).
According to the senior statesman, it was a deliberate attempt by China to gain advantage of the gold extractive industry.
Speaking at an Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) round table discussion on natural resources, Mr Okudzeto said it was time Ghanaians rise up to fight illegal mining in Ghana.
"Do you know the cause of the galamsey in Ghana, we were allowing China to send prisoners to come to Ghana," he alleged.
"They go there and they collect the gold. China is deliberately trying to destroy our country and leave us so that we can depend on them," Mr Okudzeto said.