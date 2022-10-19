Be humble in leadership positions - Methodist Bishop

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, the Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has urged those in leadership positions to be humble in their daily activities.
He said humility enabled one to succeed rather than gross disrespect to those you work with.
"Consult and involve all those you work with instead of lording over them", he added.
Most Reverend Boafo, said these at Tarkwa in the Western Region on Sunday when he inducted Right Reverend Samuel Dua Dodd as the new Bishop of the Tarkwa Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana.
He urged the new Bishop who was presented with an insignia of office which included a Bible, ring and a staff of office, among others, to be faithful, diligent and drive away all erroneous and strange doctrines which where contrary to God's word.
Preaching the sermon, a former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Titus Awortwe Pratt, advised Bishop Dodd to respect his subordinates and also take their views into consideration when taking decisions.
Bishop Dodd thanked the Church for the confidence reposed in him and called for support to enable him succeed.
Until recently he was the Superintendent Minister at Calvary Methodist Church, Adabraka in the Greater Accra Region.