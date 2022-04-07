Bawumia's State of the Economy report after E-levy passage [FULL ADDRESS]

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's State of the Economy report after the passage of the Electronic Transaction levy
The Vice-President spoke at an event organised by the Tertiary Education Confederacy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday evening.
Dr Bawumia provided some answers on what happened to the economic fundamentals, as he touted loudly while in opposition.
He used the opportunity to break his silence on the economy in the wake of the current challenges which has caused critics to question his silence.
He also elaborated on what the government was doing to relieve the suffering of Ghanaians and where the new economy that the government promised to build was and how the promise to move the economy from a focus on taxation to a focus on production was also underway.
Below is a copy of the full address
