Bawumia calls for support for Asantehene-led mediation to end Bawku crisis

May - 05 - 2025

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for the full cooperation of all parties involved in the protracted Bawku conflict with the mediation team led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in a bid to restore lasting peace to the troubled town in Ghana’s Upper East Region.

Speaking during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national “Thank You” tour in Bolgatanga on Monday, Dr. Bawumia expressed profound sadness over the decades-long conflict between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups, which has recently flared up with deadly consequences.

“I feel so sad about this conflict and the killing of innocent people. Mamprusis and Kusasis are one people and this should not be happening. We understand each other’s language and we have intermarried so we are one people,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia appealed to all stakeholders and factions to support the ongoing mediation led by the Asantehene, describing the monarch’s efforts as crucial to achieving sustainable peace in the area.

“I pray the mediation team being led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo II, will be able to bring much-needed peace in Bawku. I want to urge the factions and all stakeholders to cooperate with the mediation team led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II,” he said.

The former Vice President also condemned the politicisation of the conflict, accusing some politicians of fuelling the tensions for selfish purposes. “The politicisation of the crisis in Bawku is very unfortunate because some people do that for their own parochial interests, not the peace and stability of the area,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

He alleged that falsehoods had been spread about his involvement in the conflict for political gain, including accusations that he was arming one side of the feud. “They played politics with the situation and went round lying to the people that I was behind it. They said I was buying guns for Mamprusis to kill Kusasis. These were the lies they spread against me and I was so sad when I heard it,” he lamented.

Dr. Bawumia further claimed that members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) spearheaded the misinformation, some of which, he noted, had unfortunately been believed even within his own party. “Furthermore, the events in Bawku now have clearly demonstrated that the NDC lied to the people of Bawku for political advantage and today, everyone has seen their lies,” he added.

“By the grace of God, many people have now seen their lies and the truth. Those who peddled these lies have now been exposed. This should be a lesson that nobody should play politics with the Bawku issue,” he cautioned.

Dr. Bawumia reiterated his call for unity and the depoliticisation of chieftaincy matters, stating, “As politicians, let us be careful in using chieftaincy issues to do politics. The NDC have done it and it is now hanging around their neck. I want peace in Bawku more than anybody.”

The Bawku conflict, rooted in a longstanding chieftaincy dispute, has claimed numerous lives and displaced many residents over the years. The government and traditional authorities, including the Asantehene, continue to explore avenues for lasting resolution.