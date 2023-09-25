Bawku Central MP condemns killing of 9 traders in Pusiga

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Politics Sep - 25 - 2023 , 00:31

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central in the Upper East Region, Mahama Ayariga, has condemned the recent killing of nine traders on the Pusiga-Polimakom road.

The deceased made up of six women and three men, together with other passengers, were travelling in two separate vehicles through the Pusiga District to Cinkase in neighbouring Togo when the unfortunate incident happened.

Fifteen other passengers on board the two vehicles sustained gunshot wounds with some currently in critical condition.

Statement

Mr Ayariga, in a statement he issued last Friday to condemn the act, noted that the shooting of passenger vehicles on the Bawku areas and Walewale routes was unacceptable and continued to completely derail the recent improved security situation in Bawku and its environs.

He stated that the retaliatory shootings must stop and that the military personnel must be firm on the matter and deal swiftly with such dastardly acts, saying “The security agencies must take urgent steps to ensure the security of travellers on the Bawku and Walewale roads”.

Further, he congratulated the security agencies on their efforts in minimising the casualties on the day the shooting incident occurred and also extended his condolences to the bereaved families and well-wishes to the injured as well.

While urging the youth to rededicate themselves to the peace that prevailed in the area some weeks ago, he called on the government to fully commit itself to resolving the underlying issues causing the insecurity situation in Bawku to ensure lasting peace.

Background

Last Thursday, September 21, 2023, some unidentified gunmen killed nine traders near the Gbewaa College of Education in the Pusiga District.

In the process, six women and three men died while other passengers on board the vehicles, including some police escorts, sustained injuries.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on that fateful day when the unknown assailants surfaced from a nearby bush and shot indiscriminately into a police patrol vehicle and two other passenger vehicles which were being escorted by the police.

No arrest has been made in connection with the incident.