Ave Council of Chiefs kicks against renomination of DCE

Members of the Ave Council of Chiefs in the Akatsi North District have threatened not to work with the District Chief Executive of the area, Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, if he is retained by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
They alleged that the DCE did not accord them respect when he (DCE) failed to introduce them to President Akufo-Addo during a courtesy call by the council on the president on November 2 last year.
The chiefs further alleged that the DCE had consistently undermined them and also failed to respond to their invitation on issues bordering on the development of the area.
Press conference
The chiefs, who made their position known at a press conference, are Torgbui Adogo Agbalekpor IV of Ave-Xevi; Torgbui Kwame Dogli II of Ave-Dzalele; Torgbui Gbordzekpor Fianu III of Ave-Afiadenyigba; Torgbui Dzidenu Zoglo III of Ave-Dzadzepe and Torgbui Ahiabor Gamor III of Ave-Havi.
The chiefs are from five of the six paramountcies forming the Council of Chiefs in the Akatsi North District.
“We cannot disagree with the President in his nomination of a District Chief Executive but we wish to make it categorically clear that the DCE, Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, has disrespected us as chiefs and this is very serious. For that matter, we the five Paramount chiefs will never work with him even if he is renominated. We shall make sure also that none of our subordinate chiefs in the five of the six traditional areas has anything to do with him if he remains the district chief executive.”
DCE
But in a response, Dr Amuzu said he was shocked at the allegations.
According to him, he had always worked with the traditional authorities without any issues.
He further indicated that he had initiated processes to reach out to the chiefs in order to resolve any differences.
Chief’s nephew
The chiefs also accused the president of the council, Torgbui Nyamekor Glakpe V, who is also the Paramount Chief of Ave Dakpa, of being in cahoots with the DCE because he (DCE) was his nephew.
Among other accusations, they alleged that Togbui Glakpe issued statements purporting to be from the Traditional Council but that was his personal position.