Aspire to be good leaders: Dr Agyeman-Rawlings advises youth

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has urged young people to aspire to be good leaders to lead the country into a better future.
She explained that the development of the country depended on the efforts and contributions of every individual including the young and old.
“Every single one of you here today, your individual responsibility as a citizen is as important as a group. Do not think that you are too young or too little to play an important role as a citizen of this country,” she said.
She was addressing students during a parade organised by the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) to mark Ghana’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration in Accra last Sunday.
It was on the theme “Working together, bouncing back together".
Leadership
Dr Agyeman-Rawlings further advised the youth to choose the right leaders to look up to.
“Today, you have leaders in place but you are the leaders in training, look out for those who set good examples that you can look at and learn from,so we know that Ghana is in the hands of amazing young people who are yet to take the positions of leadership,” she said.
“As you get older, you will see yourselves in situations where you might align with one political party or another but remember that at the end of the day, this is about Ghana and everything that we must do must be about ensuring we meet our highest aspirations as a people,” she stressed.
Work together
Speaking on the theme, the Municipal Chief Executive of KoKMA, Mr Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, said the clarion call on Ghanaians to come together and work towards attaining sustainable economic recovery had come at the right time as the nation was still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the country’s development.
He entreated Ghanaians to embrace new and innovative policies being implemented by the government and the assembly to improve the lives of the people.
“In spite of our divergent ideas on the direction we crave for the country's development, efforts should be made by all to concentrate on things that bring us together than those that divide us,’’he said.
Parade
Fifteen schools within the municipality participated in the parade. Awards were given to best performing schools with the Accra High School emerging the winners for the march past at the senior high school level, while the Ringway Estate Basic School emerged winners at the basic level.
The Kinbu Senior High Technical School Cadet Corp won the best cadet group at the event.