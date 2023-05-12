Former President John Dramani Mahama (right) with the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia
Another injunction filed against NDC presidential, parliamentary primaries

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics

A member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edgar Asamoah Boateng, has filed a suit at the High Court in Adenta seeking to stop the party from going ahead with Saturday's (May 13, 2023) presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The suit was filed today (Friday, May 12, 2023) and expected to be moved in court on Friday, May 19, 2023.

The NDC has slated its presidential and parliamentary primaries for Saturday, May 13, 2023.

One of the flagbearer aspirants, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, filed a similar injunction this week, claiming that the register intended to be used for the elections was not fit for purpose.

He, however, withdrew the application on Friday, May 12, 2023, following which the High Court in Accra struck out the case. 

Edgar Asamoah Boateng, said to be a member of the NDC in the Eastern Region is seeking a similar interlocutory injunction.

