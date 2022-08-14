Andrew Edwin Arthur re-elected PRINPAG President

The Managing Editor of the New Independent, Andrew Edwin Arthur has been re-elected as the President of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).
Mr Arthur, a lawyer, won another three-year term after defeating his former Vice President, David Tamakloe, who is the Editor of Whatsapp News, in an election held on Friday, August 12, 2022.
He polled 32 out of the 50 votes to beat, Mr Tamakloe, who had 18 votes.
A portion of a statement by the Elections Committee of PRINPAG after the election stated that: “The Elections Committee of the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) has declared LAWYER ANDREW EDWIN ARTHUR Publisher of the New Independent and Incumbent President as the winner of the Presidential Elections held by the Association in Accra on Friday, August 12, 2022,”
Declaring the results, the Chairman of the Elections Committee, Mr. Ben Assorow said all unopposed candidates had a YES Vote of 94% with 6% NO Votes.
They were Mr. Michael Antwi-Agyei who won the position of Vice-President; Mr. Emmanuel Opare-Djan who was retained unopposed as National Organiser; whilst Mr. Jeorge Wilson Kingson was elected to the newly-created position of Public Affairs Officer.
In an address after the results were declared, Mr Tamakloe assured PRINPAG members of his support and readiness to represent the Association in any capacity.
The President-elect, Mr Arthur expressed gratitude to all members of the Association for their enthusiasm and overwhelming support at the polls.
He reiterated his commitment to the development of the association and assured that he will continue the PRINPAG AGENDA of “Re-organization, Re-branding, and Re-tooling” of the association.