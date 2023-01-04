Alan Kyerematen urges citizenry to remain hopeful

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has urged Ghanaians to be hopeful of the future as 2023 holds a lot of promise.
He said despite the difficulties the country faced in 2022, measures put in place and the assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would help turn things around for the better.
Speaking at the New Year's Eve service at the Calvary Charismatic Church (CCC) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, he urged Ghanaians to trust in the prudent management of the economy, as against serious odds, Ghanaians had coped better with the global economic crisis than other countries.
"Find out from even the most advanced countries like United Kingdom, United States, Germany or France, from North to South, East and West, go and find out some were queuing for bread, petrol and cooking oil. These are even rich nations but for God’s grace we never queued for petrol or any of these commodities," he said.
"This was not because of our might or knowledge or the government’s power. It was by the grace of God", the minister said and asked Ghanaians to be thankful to God for his mercies.