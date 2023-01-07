Alan Kyerematen: I thank Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has thanked President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity he offered him to serve in his government.
In a messsage thanking the President a day after his resignation as a cabinet minister was accepted, Mr Kyerematen said he will be addressing Ghanaians in the next few days.
“I would like to thank H.E the President for the opportunity to serve and for graciously accepting my resignation as Cabinet Minister responsible for Trade and Industry, effective 16th January, 2023.
”I sincerely appreciate the support from my family, colleagues, my party the NPP, the international community, and the general public during my tenure as a Minister.
”I will be addressing the Ghanaian people in the next few days.
“God bless you!” he wrote in a message he posted on social media.
Mr Kyerematen served as Trade and Industry Minister from 2017
His last day at work is January 16, 2023.
The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is now the caretaker minister for the sector until a substantive minister is appointed.
Kyerematen served in a similar portfolio from 2003 to 2007 in President J.A. Kufuor’s era before his recent reappointment by President Akufo-Addo in 2017.
His resignation is to allow him concentrate on his campaign ahead of the Presidential Primary of the NPP in the last quarter of 2023.
