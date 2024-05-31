Alan Kyerematen commiserates with the people of Iran for the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 31 - 2024 , 13:23

Alan Kyerematen, founder and leader of the Movement For Change and independent candidate for the 2024 general election, paid a courtesy call at the Iranian Embassy in Ghana to extend his heartfelt condolences following the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi, along with other senior officials including the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, passed away in a helicopter accident in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province on Monday, May 19, 2024.

During his visit, Mr. Kyerematen met with H.E. Bijan Gerami, the Iranian Ambassador to Ghana, to personally offer his sympathies. He signed the book of condolence, expressing his sorrow and solidarity with the government and people of Iran.

Hon. Alan Kyerematen highlighted Iran’s history as one of the world’s finest manufacturing hubs and added that Ghana stands to learn significantly from Iran’s example.

Mr. Kyerematen stated, “I believe this is a crucial moment to deepen bi-lateral relations between Ghana and Iran, especially in the areas of industrial development and technological advancement".