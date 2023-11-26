24-hour economy does not mean you can't sleep with your wives - Apaak to Minister

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South constituency, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has questioned the understanding of the Upper East Regional Minister of a 24-hour economy.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, at a function in his region expressed concern that implementing a 24-hour economy as proposed by John Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), would lead to people not having time to sleep with their wives at night.

Mr Yakubu, for instance, said if farmers work throughout the night, it will be practically difficult for them to "sleep with their wives", something he expressed strong opposition to.

Former President John Mahama, who is seeking re-election has proposed a 24-hour economy in various areas as part of his strategies to reshape the Ghanaian economy when voted for as President in December 2024.

Since the announcement of the 24-hour economy proposal, many have reacted differently, with Vice President Dr Bawumia describing it as something that was already in implementation as many sectors already operate for 24-hours.

Speaking during the 2023 Sekoti Tenglebgre festival of the Chiefs and people of Sekoti in the Nabdam District on Saturday (Nov 25), the Upper East Regional Minister also expressed his views on the proposed 24-hour economy by former President Mahama.

The Builsa North MP who appeared not satisfied with Mr Yakubu’s position and understanding of the 24-hour economy in a social media post said: "What has a 24-hour economy got to do with farming at night and sleeping or not sleeping with wives at night?

Dr Apaak questioned Mr Yakubu's logic and explained that "even in war zones, couples manage to do the needful" and so implementing the proposed 24-hour economy will not affect anybody's conjugal duties.

Dr Apaak said Dr Bawumia and the NPP have nothing to offer Ghanaians, wondering if any Ghanaian will vote for the party after taking them through unbearable hardships.