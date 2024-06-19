Previous article: Five first aid tips everyone must know

Over 900,000 persons receive COVID-19 vaccines in Eastern Region

GNA Health Jun - 19 - 2024 , 12:23

Dr. John Ekow Otoo, the Deputy Director of Public Health and Incident Manager for COVID-19 at the Eastern Regional Ghana Health Service, has disclosed that 904,696 individuals were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Eastern Region.

The figure represents 46.2 per cent of a target of 1.9 million individuals who are 15 years and above in the region.

Dr. Otoo revealed to the Ghana News Agency in an interview to ascertain the current COVID-19 vaccination status and COVID-19 recorded cases in the region as of May 26, 2024, and June 9, 2024, respectively.

He mentioned that 1,227,526 persons representing 62.6 percent of the targeted population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those fully vaccinated, 420,770 had received the booster dose to give them extra protection to the already-taken vaccine against COVID-19.

Dr. Otoo noted that Eastern Regional Health Directorate received 1,704,400 AstraZeneca, 1,065,150 Pfizer-BioTech, 807,900 COVID-19 Vaccine Jassen and 122,640 Mordena COVID-19 Vaccine and distributed to health centres.

He said that 2,238,459 doses of the four vaccines had been administered, however, 171 individuals experienced Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) with 165 severe cases and 6 mild cases.

An AEFI is an unintended medical reaction caused by vaccination for immunization which could be mild or severe.