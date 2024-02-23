Ada West District inaugurates accident/emergency centre

Ezekiel E. Sottie Health Feb - 23 - 2024 , 06:07

The Ada West District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has inaugurated a new Accident and Emergency Centre for the Sege Polyclinic at Sege.

THE centre will serve all communities along the Ada –Aflao Highway in the Ada West District as well as part of the Ada East District.

The Ada West District Chief Executive (DCE), Sampson Tetteh Kpankpah, who inaugurated the facility, called on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and health workers in general to respond swiftly and effectively to urgent medical needs of victims of road accidents in the district.

He said the Ada West District Assembly has a vision that underscored their commitment to provide exceptional healthcare services to the people, adding that “in times of crises, the importance of accident centre and emergency unit cannot be over emphasised”.

Prolonged waiting time

“The new accident and emergency centre will help improve Respond Time to RTAs, Trauma, Cardiac and emergency cases and other critical conditions.

No longer will our community members have to endure prolonged waiting time or over–crowded spaces during moments of medical crises, as the new accident and emergency unit will help ensure time sensitive medical interventions are delivered promptly and effectively,” the DCE gave an assurance.

He called on all stakeholders in the district and beyond to liaise with the assembly to support the new accident and emergency unit with the necessary equipment and appropriate technology to enable the healthcare professionals in the facility to deliver the needed standard healthcare services in critical moments.

Traffic rules

Mr Kpankpah said even though officers at the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) were doing their utmost best to help reduce road accidents, a lot of the drivers still ignored traffic rules and regulations and caused unnecessary accidents which could be avoided.

The accident/emergency centre inaugurated at Sege Polyclinic

He said it was about time the MTTD enforced its rules and regulations and ensured all recalcitrant drivers were dealt with according to the law.

He gave an assurance that the assembly was putting in all necessary efforts and commitment to have trained doctors, nurses and midwives and all other health workers posted to the district to augment the current number.

The Chief of Sege Blonya, Nene Kodjo Kpankpah II, who chaired the programme, said Sege was located along the international highway and the high speed of drivers usually led to fatal accidents at Sege and other communities along the road.

He, therefore, entreated the MTTD to ensure that they checked the drivers on the highways to avoid those fatal accidents.

In attendance were the representatives of the Greater Accra Regional Director of Ghana Health, Dr. Farida N. Abdulai, the Ada West District Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Dominic D. Nuertey, a medical officer, Dr Kinsford Henneh among others.