Zoomlion presents 13 garbage trucks for Greater Kumasi

Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has presented 13 brand new waste collection trucks to metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies in the Greater Kumasi Area in the Ashanti Region.
The trucks are to support the “Keeping Ashanti Region Clean and Green” agenda.
The trucks will help address the inadequacy of garbage trucks and also ensure effective and efficient management of waste in the Greater Kumasi area.
The short ceremony, which came off at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi, was graced by a representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah; the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and some Metropolitan and Municipal Chief Executives (MMCEs).
Logistical constraints
The Ashanti Regional Minister, who received the trucks on behalf of the assemblies, said the partnership forged between the region and Zoomlion would help improve upon sanitation in the Greater Kumasi area.
Mr Osei-Mensah said the area was saddled with logistical constraints in the space of waste management, one of which he indicated, was the lack of adequate garbage trucks.
He, therefore, commended Zoomlion for the gesture and assured that the trucks would be used for the intended purpose.
“Now we will see sanitation in Greater Kumasi and its environs improve,” he averred.
Furthermore, the Ashanti Regional Minister said the gesture would boost the “Keeping Ashanti Region Clean and Green” project, thus, describing the gesture from Zoomlion as “very timely.”
"Together with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, all metropolitan, municipal, district assemblies, Nananom and the people of Ashanti Region, we will ensure the proper use of the trucks to promote a cleaner and beautiful Kumasi," Mr Osei-Mensah assured.
Be involved
Mr Osei-Mensah entreated residents in Kumasi and its environs to get involved in making the region cleaner and greener.
The Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies reiterated his group’s commitment to ensure that President Akufo-Addo’s vision of ensuring a clean Ghana was achieved.
Dr Siaw Agyepong promised that Zoomlion would also make available tipping tricycles and aggressively help promote the One Million Bin agenda, all in an effort to ensure a clean Greater Kumasi area.