You have no authority to compel anyone to appear on your programmes - NMC to Oyerepa FM
Oyerepa FM / TV has no authority to compel individuals to appear on their programmes without consent, the National Media Commission has ruled.
The National Media Commission (NMC) has therefore directed the media house to desist from compelling people to appear on their social issues programme, Oyerepa Afutuo, which is aired on radio and television.
The directive followed a complaint lodged by the head of the Denkyira Agona Kwadwom Abusua of Jukwa Family in the Central Region, Daniel Gyapanin, against Oyerepa FM/TV.
The media house had invited Daniel Gyapanin to appear on their programme, Oyerapa Afutuo to respond to a complaint but Daniel declined.
The Oyerepa Afutuo discusses concerns in Kumasi and its environs where “faulted” individuals are dragged to the programme to face the judgement of its host popularly known as “Aunty Naa” and her supporting judges.
However, a specific episode on April 25, 2023, sparked controversy when guests, hosts, and panel members made unguided and derogatory comments about the Denkyira Agona Kwadwom Abusua of Jukwa, Daniel Gyapanin regarding a case involving a missing dead body at the mortuary.
This situation then drew Daniel Gyapanin to lodge a complaint at the NMC, a statement released the NMC said.
Settlement
In a settlement committee meeting, the NMC found that the Oyerepa erred when participants in a programme assumed the role of judges to pronounce on a family matter.
The NMC however directed that consent must be obtained from all parties involved in an issue before a programme on Oyerepa is broadcast, and if a party is unwilling to participate, the programme should be halted immediately.
While acknowledging the programme's entertainment value and its role in issue resolution, the NMC underscored the importance of giving fair hearing to all parties involved.
It emphasized that parties are not legally bound to submit to the programme's host, and the station should avoid resorting to intimidation, threats, or disregarding due process when parties decline participation.
“Therefore, where any party declines to participate in the programme, the station should not resort to intimidation, threats and disregard for the rule of law and due process in passing comments or drawing conclusions and judgement”, the statement read.
The directive serves as a reminder for media outlets to adhere to basic rules and standards in the discharge of their duties, ensuring ethical and respectful treatment of all subjects discussed on their platforms.
