World Leprosy Day: VP Bawumia renews call for show of love to cured lepers

GraphicOnline Jan - 29 - 2024 , 10:42

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated his call for an end to stigmatization against cured lepers, as he assures government's unwavering commitment to supporting them and also eradicating the disease.

Dr. Bawumia, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, joined residents of the Weija Leprosarium in Accra, the Ghana Lepers Aid Committee, and other stakeholders, to mark the 2024 World Leprosy Day.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Bawumia, who is also the Chief Patron of the Ghana Lepers Aid Committee and a strong advocate for lepers in the country, said treating lepers with love is as important as implementing measures to end the disease. He therefore called for cured lepers to be treated with warmth and kindness, as they pose no risk of transmission.

"Many people don't understand that when leprosy is treated and cured, there is no risk of transmission," Dr. Bawumia said.

"This is crucial for us to grasp, both as Ghanaians and as human beings: when you encounter a cured leper, show them love by touching and hugging them. There is no risk of transmission."

"Let us treat cured lepers with love and care. Contracting this disease was not their fault. It is a condition, which could have happened to any of us."

While urging society to embrace cured lepers, he also outlined measures the government has taken in the fight against the disease, including infrastructure development at various leprosariums across the country and support services.

"As a government, we are committed to facilitating programs that assist these marginalized Ghanaians. They represent the most vulnerable and downtrodden in our society, and they have placed their hope in us. We, therefore, cannot fail them," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Through our efforts in the past seven years, we have improved the fight against leprosy and made discoveries in that area through better collaboration with the National Leprosy Program under the Ghana Health Service. Surveillance has improved, case finding increased, and treatment has reached more individuals," added the Vice President.

Despite the gains, Dr. Bawumia noted that leprosy, unfortunately, has not vanished from Ghana's shores, and more will be done to combat it.

"It is still prevalent. However, it has been reasonably controlled due to collaboration with the Ghana Health Service. We can still do more for the good of our people."

"Our mission to eradicate this disease has faced severe obstacles, but our resilience has led to success in many areas."

The Vice President named government interventions, such as the redevelopment project at Weija Leprosarium, the renovations at Ankaful Leprosarium General Hospital, the Laboratory for Leprosy and Skin Conditions at Wa, and the Leprosy Clinic at Kokofu.

"This year, we are equipping all these facilities through the District Assemblies Common Fund and commissioning them to operate. We have also distributed food to approximately 500 residents affected by leprosy in the country this January, courtesy of the District Assemblies Common Fund."

"This year, Ankaful, Weija, Nkanchina, Wa, Doremu, Ho, and Kokofu districts have all benefited from food and medical supplies. We are grateful to the District Assemblies Common Fund."

Dr. Bawumia cut the sod for the construction of a kitchen for the Weija Leprosarium, which he donated funds to support.

World Leprosy Day is observed internationally on the last Sunday of every January to raise awareness about the disease. Vice President Bawumia, a staunch advocate against stigmatization, frequently spends the day at leprosariums.