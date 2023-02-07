Women's Development of NUGS and CTVET to roll out women/Girls in TVET initiative

The Ofice of the Women's Development of the National Union of Ghana Students to partner with the Commission of Technical and Vocational Education Training(CTVET) to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and increase female enrollment.
In line with the goal of the Office of Women's Development, a meeting was held between Madam Jesica Twumasi-Secretary for Women's Development, and the Director-General of the Commission Dr. Tina Abrefa-Gyan, to discuss the road map for achieving the goal of improving, promoting, and increasing enrollment of female students in the TVET among others.
A proposal was tabled before the director-general by the Office of Women's Development for discussion on how the two parties can work as a unit to engineer the growth of female enrollment in TVET.
A consensus was reached to bring up a project which will fall under the main NUGS project (Drive TVET) dubbed “Women in TVET”.
It is aimed at promoting the interest of young women and girls in TVET, and it will be rolled out shortly.
