Withdraw subsidies on premix fuel - Prof. Akpalu to govt

A Natural Resource Economist, Professor Wisdom Akpalu, has called for an immediate withdrawal of the government’s subsidies on premix fuel to help save the country’s fisheries sector.
He was of the view that the subsidies on the premix fuel was seriously contributing to overcapitalisation (more canoes than expected on our waters) and over exploitation of the country’s fish stocks.
He explained that fuel cost constituted about 70 per cent of the total fishing cost, particularly in the artisanal sector, and that subsidising the premix would therefore encourage more fleets (canoes or boats) in the sector.
“So, if what constitutes the cost of 70 per cent of fishing is subsidised by about 60-70 per cent, you are making it easier for them to go out there to look for fish and that is not good for the fisheries sector,” he explained.
Emerging issues
Prof. Akpalu, who is also the Director for the Environment and Natural Resource Research Initiative (ENRRI – EfD Ghana), made the remarks when the centre held a stakeholder engagement forum on the “Emerging issues on capture fisheries management in Ghana” at the School of Research and Graduate Studies (SRGS) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) on last Tuesday.
ENRRI – EfD Ghana
ENRRI – EfD Ghana is one of the 15 centres under the Environment for Development (EfD) Initiative, which contributes to the sustainable management of natural resources through capacity development, policy-relevant research and policy engagement.
EfD Ghana brings together accomplished researchers with varied expertise in environmental economics from Ghana and elsewhere to conduct evidence-based research, and advice government and development partners on policy options for managing the environment and scarce natural resources.
For Prof. Akpalu, the government’s subsidy on premix “is a waste of resources” and needed to be scrapped entirely.
He was of the view that government could rather put the money it had been spending as subsidies into a more productive venture to benefit the fishing communities, fishermen and their families.
He noted that in reality, only a fraction of the premix subsidy “actually goes to the fishers” and that only about 20 per cent of the premix subsidies directly go to the fishermen.
Prof. Akpalu, who is the Dean of the School of Research and Graduate Studies (SRGS) at the GIMPA, expressed the worry that there was no point spending several millions of Dollars on premix fuel as subsidies whilst in reality, fishers did not get the supposed benefits.
ADR
On the issue of using alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to settle fisheries infractions, the natural resource economist said, it was not in the interest of the country to use ADR to determine punishments for fisheries offenders.
Rather, he said, fisheries offenders should be solely left to the courts to deal with them.
That, Prof. Akpalu argued, with the ADR, many fisheries offenders are able to find alternative ways to escape punishment easily.
“With the law courts, minimum and maximum punishment for offences are clearly defined unlike the ADR,” he observed.
He said many fishers knew that when they go for ADR, they would not get the punishment they deserved for their offences and “so they prefer that one to the courts.”
“I think that the ADR is an opportunity for them to go out there and avoid receiving the punishment they deserve for the crimes that they commit,” Prof. Akpalu said.
Yellow Card
He also expressed concern about the second yellow card the country had received from the European Union due to fisheries infractions.
For him, the country received the yellow card because it failed to apply its fisheries laws and adhere to proper fisheries management practices.
Prof. Akpalu said it was said that in spite of the many calls and cautions by the various fisheries experts and civil society organisations for the country to apply its fisheries laws against illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing practices, institutions overseeing the sector failed to do so.
He, however, expressed the hope that should the country apply its fisheries laws strictly coupled with proper fisheries management practices, it would soon come out of the yellow card.
Background
Ghana was on June 2, 2021 issued with a Yellow Card by the European Union (EU). This is because Ghana was identified by the EU as a non-cooperating third party state in fighting Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing (IUU).
Ghana first received a Yellow Card in 2013 and was lifted in 2015 when the country introduced some reforms in the fisheries sector to tackle the menace.
However, the issues raised by the EU for the second Yellow Card included inadequacies in the area of legal framework to fight IUU; illegal trans-shipment at sea of large quantities of undersized juvenile pelagic species between industrial trawl vessels and canoes on Ghanaian waters; expired Marine Fisheries Management Plan (2015-2019); expired National Plan of Action to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU (NPOA-IUU)-2014-2018; deficiencies in the monitoring, control and surveillance of the fleet; as well as lack of deterrent sanctions imposed on vessels engaging in or supporting IUU fishing activities on Ghanaian waters.