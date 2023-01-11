When members of Redemption Presbyterian Church at Gbawe fed street children on Boxing Day

On Boxing Day, December 26, 2022, members of the Redemption Presbyterian Church at Gbawe were in the streets to spend the festive occasion, especially with children at New Gbawe CP and its environs in Accra.
The church embarked on a children’s street feeding programme with the aim of building a trustful relationship with children during the festive season by extending a heart and hand of help to underprivileged children in the area.
The move was on the directive of the Moderator of the General Assembly Council of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).
The event began with a prayer by the District Minister, Rev. Kwadwo Owusu Sarpong after which a group photograph of members present and ministers was taken.
The highlight was a float along the Gbawe, CP roads where street children were identified and served with packed food, water and drinks.
The main stops for the event were the Gbawe CP taxi station and the SDA Hospital Park.
In close collaboration, the Mission and Evangelism Committee, Finance Committee as well as the Editorial, Publicity and Audio Visual Team of the church spearheaded the event.
The Children Service and Junior Youth Teachers, Generational Groups and the Hospitality Committee of the church also helped.
About 500 children were fed on the day through generous donations from members of the Redemption Presbyterian Church as well as others outside the church.