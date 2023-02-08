When Jinapor joined Mamponghene for Akwasidae

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor was at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region for the first Akwasidae of 2023.
He said the numerous advice and contributions made by Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Omanhene of Asante-Mampong has played a significant role to his Ministry’s frantic efforts in fighting illegal mining in Ghana.
He noted that, Nana Mamponghene’s contributions to the debate on illegal mining at both the House of Chiefs both in Ashanti and at the national level were fantastic.
He accentuated that, Mamponghene also followed it up and mooted the idea not to allow illegal mining in his area, which has been greatly supported by all.
Mr. Jinapor therefore commended Nana Mamponghene for his bold and meaningful decisions and therefore pleaded with all traditional authorities to emulate such an example so that the country’s rich lands and natural resources could be protected.
The Minister was joined by officials from the Ministry to celebrate the First Akwasidae Festival of the year at the Amaniampong Silver Stool Palace at Asante-Mampong on last week Sunday.
The visit to the Asante- Mampong by the Minister could be called a “ Home Coming” because he was born and bred at Asante- Mampong and that was a maiden visit since he was appointed as a Minister.
Daasebre Osei Bonsu thanked the Minister for joining him for the celebration.
He said, based on his interactions with the minister, he has seen some endowed potential in him and urged him not to relent in his efforts but to continue to work hard to achieve his goals.
“Do not be complacent and ensure that discipline be your watchword for enhancement”.
The Minister was accompanied by Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, Member of Parliament for Atwima-Nwabiagya North and the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Akwasi Konadu, Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Francis Adabor, Member of Parliament for Ahafo-Ano South-East, Thomas Appiah-Kubi, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Mampong.