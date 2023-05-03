Weija Dam spillage: Municipal NADMO advises residents downstream to relocate

Emmanuel Bonney May - 03 - 2023 , 09:02

THE Weija-Gbawe Municipal Office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has advised residents of the downstream section of the Weija Dam to relocate immediately as a safety and precautionary measure against flooding which occurs downstream as a result of the opening of the dam to spill excess water.

Last Saturday, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) began the spillage of the dam, and NADMO says the onset of the rainy season will increase the water volume in the dam, which would compel authorities to open the gates to save it from collapse.

The Municipal Director of NADMO, Emmanuel Adu-Boahen, in an interview with the Daily Graphic yesterday, explained that the caution was to help avert a recurrence of incidents last year when Weija and its environs experienced heavy flooding following the spillage of water from the dam due to the increased volume of water.

This resulted in one death and the destruction of properties running into millions of Ghana cedis.

“We don’t want to be overtaken by events, hence the need for the education and caution,” Mr Adu-Boahen said.

GWCL’s warning

Last Friday, the GWCL gave an early warning that it was going to undertake a spillage exercise to allow excess water in the dam to flow out.

It, therefore, cautioned people living downstream of the dam to be on the alert.

"The level of the dam as of Friday, April 28, 2023 is 46ft, 1 feet (ft) below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft.

The dam levels are monitored on an hourly basis and the GWCL will not hesitate to open the spill gates should the level go above 46.5ft, so as not to compromise the integrity of the dam and to avert any disaster."

It said communities that were likely to be affected because of the spillage of water from the dam included Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope and surrounding communities.

Meanwhile, the company has carried out its resolve to open the dam.

Precautionary measures

The Weija-Gbawe NADMO boss also said as part of its precautionary measure, it had created seven safe havens as well as impressing upon the municipal assembly to demolish structures along water ways.

Again, he said NADMO had begun educating and informing community members through the various information centres about the opening of the dam and the need to relocate to higher grounds.

“Also, the estuary would be opened to ensure the free flow of water into the sea.

That, however, will be the last intervention after assessing the situation when it arises,” Mr Adu-Boahen indicated, hinting further that a meeting involving the authorities of the GWCL, Greater Accra Regional NADMO, the Weija-Gbawe NADMO, the Ga South Municipal Assembly NADMO and the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, would be held to fashion other strategies in the event of flooding.

Safe havens

Mr Adu-Boahen named the areas the safe havens had been created to include Devine Grace School at SCC, the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Pentecost Prayer Camp at Tetegu, Pentecost Prayer Camp at SCC, Choice, Top Base and Gbawe.

“So if something happens today, we carry people to these places,” he emphasised and called on public-spirited organisations and individuals to endeavour to support the organisation to deliver its mandate of saving lives and property.

“After that we would go to the estuary to assess the situation and that would inform our decision of whether to open it or not,” he said.

Water level

The Weija-Gbawe NADMO boss said as of yesterday (May 2), the level of the opening of the dam at gates two and four were 46.3 ft., a reduction from the initial 46.4ft levels as of last Saturday and Sunday.

“Yes, the spillage exercise has begun and so far, there has not been able any problem,” Mr Adu-Boahen stressed.