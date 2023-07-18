WaterAid, Accra Brewery partner to deliver safe water

Emelia Ennin Abbey & Elizabeth Konadu-Boakye Jul - 18 - 2023 , 06:30

WaterAid Ghana and Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) have signed a GH¢580,000 agreement to build water supply and sanitation improvement facilities in districts where ABL sources some of its raw materials.

The project will include the construction of a solar-powered water delivery system to ensure regular clean and safe water services to every point of care within selected health facilities and lead to improved hygiene in the beneficiary communities.

It will also include the building of sustainable water and sanitation infrastructure, promotion of hygiene education and improve the overall well-being of people in the beneficiary communities.

An initial project under the agreement is to serve more than 500,000 people in the yet to be selected community.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in Accra, yesterday was initiated by the Country Director for Water Aid Ghana, Ewurabena Yanyi -Akofur and the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs of ABL, Solomon Ayiah.

Among others, the MoU is to enable the two organisations to embark on joint initiatives and projects that would directly benefit communities in need of WASH facilities.

Mrs Yanyi -Akofur said the partnership marked a significant milestone in the shared commitment of the two organisations to advance the cause of delivering clean water, sanitation and hygiene to communities in need.

Partnership

“This partnership will ensure women, nursing mothers, children and many more have access to clean and safe water and play a crucial role in transforming the lives of countless individuals and the communities that we serve,” he said.

WaterAid, she said, had over the years been working towards ensuring that everyone, everywhere had access to safe water, sanitation facilities and hygiene practices.

She commended ABL for supporting Water Aid Ghana to address water and sanitation challenges as the support “will not only contribute to the development and prosperity of communities but would also inspire others to join this noble cause.”

The Head of Policy, Advocacy and Campaigns at WaterAid Ghana, George Yorke, said the initial project could be delivered in six months “we are hopeful that at the end of this projects, we would get more money from ABL to expand and reach deprived communities.”

More regions to benefit

Mr Ayiah, for his part, said the target was to replicate the project in 10 regions across the country with focus on communities where the company sourced its raw materials.

“Clean water is life and water is a human right”, he said and indicated that the company used about 80 per cent of water in the production of its products “and it is important to ensure people who need water have access to clean and safe water.”

He explained that the support was in line with ABL’s Entrepreneurial Sustainability Goal Agenda which included promoting responsible drinking, recycling of plastic material and entrepreneurship training for retailers of the company’s products.