Watch Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi speak about her husband's ban

Mrs Christine-Marie Nyantakyi, the first wife of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss Kwesi Nyantakyi has for the first time spoken about the circumstances which led to the lifetime ban of her husband from all football activities
.
Her husband
Highlights of Mrs Nyantakyi's interview include;
- My husband paid $100,000 to stop #12 release
-
'I don’t know what they did to my husband'
-
‘My husband is pained’
-
Nyantakyi was not expecting this punishment
-
My husband does not have money
- $100,000 paid to stop Anas video was returned
Watch the entire interview below;
Background
FIFA's adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi for life from all football-related activities with immediate effect.
The adjudicatory chamber found Mr Nyantakyi guilty of having violated Article 19 (conflict of interest), Article 21 (Bribery and corruption) and Article 22 (Commission) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, 2012 edition.
Mr Nyantakyi has additionally been fined 500,000 Swiss Francs (over GH₡2.4million).
According to a FIFA statement, Mr Nyantakyi was notified today [Tuesday, October 30] about the ban.
The adjudicatory chamber carried out a formal investigation into Nyantakyi after he was filmed apparently accepting a "cash gift" in an undercover documentary titled Number12.
He was initially suspended on June 8 (two days after the premiere of Number12) for 90 days by the Committee.
On September 5, FIFA extended that ban by an additional 45 days.
He was filmed in the undercover investigation by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman.
Soon after the ban on June 8, Nyantakyi resigned from the posts he had held with football's world governing body, Fifa, and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
He left his role on the Fifa Council and stepped aside from his roles with Caf including as 1st vice-president, the most senior figure at the confederation after its president, Ahmad.
As well as the Fifa suspension Nyantakyi also resigned as president of the GFA on June 8 following an executive committee meeting.
Nyantakyi has announced his intention to appeal the decision.