Victims of school bus accident laid to rest

The six schoolchildren and two teachers of the Leaders Bridge Academy who died in a gory accident in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region on September 17, 2018, have been laid to rest after an emotional burial service at Tarkwa.
The burial service, which was presided over by Elder Anthony Prah of the International Gospel Church, was attended by the clergy, pupils and students from various schools, as well as residents of Tarkwa Ahwetieso and other sympathisers.
The remains earlier lay in state at the forecourt of the Tarkwa Town hall with their caskets draped in the national colours.
Mourners defied an early morning rainfall to file past to pay their last respects.
Background
The victims died in an accident at Dompim on the Agona Nkwanta-Tarkwa road on September 17, 2018.
A Sprinter school-mini-bus with registration number GC 2947-09 was returning from Dompim to Ahwetieso, a suburb of Tarkwa with the victims when the bus collided with a haulage truck with registration number GT 9135-13 belonging to Shalonis Company Limited.
The driver of the Sprinter bus, Clement Oduro, 44, on reaching a section between Dompim and Bonsa, took a sharp curve, lost control and veered off into the lane of the oncoming haulage truck, resulting in the collision.