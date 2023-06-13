Use Ghana to reach Africa — Foreign Affairs Minister to BENELUX investors

Maclean Kwofi Jun - 13 - 2023 , 11:31

Investors in the BENELUX Union have been asked to take advantage of Ghana’s stable socio-economic and competitive environment by partnering their Ghanaian counterparts to establish multinational companies that can profit Africa’s over 1.3 billion consumers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, made the call at a press briefing on the outcome of the bilateral discussions with foreign ministers of the BENELUX Union in Accra.

She said BENELUX businesses with interest in the African market needed to use Ghana as the gateway to the rest of the continent under the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

BENELUX

The BENELUX Union is a political and economic partnership established on September 5, 1955 among three neighbouring countries in Western Europe - Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

The union was aimed at promoting cooperation and economic integration among the member states.

“The two sides acknowledged the large number of companies from the BENELUX countries doing business in Ghana and welcomed their contributions to strengthening the private sector in Ghana in job creation and to Ghana’s socio-economic development in general,” she said.

“We noted the African market of 1.3 billion people, and extended an invitation to businesses in the BENELUX to partner their Ghanaian counterparts to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the AfCFTA,”

Working visit

The discussions formed part of a two-day working visit in Ghana by a delegation led by foreign ministers from the three neighbouring countries.

Led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Netherlands, Wokpe Hoekstra, the delegation also included Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Jean Asselborn and Ambassador and Special Envoy for the Sahel, Bart De Groof.

The discussions between Ghana’s foreign affairs minister and the delegation were to reinforce friendship, extend support and deepen collaborations between the two parties.

It also focused on issues affecting global peace, including general security issues, food security, trade, migration and climate change.

BENELUX contribution

Ms Botchwey said the government acknowledged the contributions by the BENELUX countries to peace and security in the Sahel and the West Africa sub-region.

“In this regard, the minister of national security and I briefed our guests on the security situation in the sub-region and measures being taken by member states under the Accra Initiative as well as at the level of the regional blocs and Africa Union to address terrorism and violent extremist activities in the sub-region to restore normalcy to the affected countries.

“On the Russia -Ukraine war, the two sides reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and acknowledged the impact of the war on global economies,” the Foreign Affairs minister said.

Ms Botchwey reiterated Ghana’s unwavering support for Ukraine in line with its commitment to uphold the United Nations Charter as well as the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of UN member states.

Unwavering support

Mr Hoekstra commended Ghana for the unwavering support of the fight against all forms of global aggression and for the continuous upholding of multilateral and international laws.

He said Ghana, as a beacon of democracy in the West African sub-region, had relentlessly expressed its displeasure on global security issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Ghana and its people for its unwavering support in the fight against this aggression and its commitment to uphold multilateralism and international law,” he said.

Mr Hoekstra also stated that the BENELUX was aware of the challenges faced by Ghana and the rest of Africa as a result of the growing instability in the Sahel region, and the potential spillover of violent extremism to coastal West Africa, indicating that Europe was also witnessing the consequences of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, which had led to a truly devastating war.