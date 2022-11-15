US Ambassador pays working visit to Greater Accra Coordinating Council

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, yesterday[November 14, 2022] held a closed-door meeting with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), during which they discussed matters of mutual interest to the Embassy and the RCC.
The discussions included the ‘Let’s make Greater Accra work’ initiative being spearheaded by the minister.
Working together
Briefing the media after the meeting, Ms Palmer explained that her visit was to learn, at first-hand, the workings of the RCC.
According to her, the US Embassy would work with the RCC for their mutual benefits, adding: “I appreciate this visit and enjoyed your plans for the future.”
For his part, Mr Quartey said the RCC was ready to collaborate with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the US Embassy to make Greater Accra work again.
Background
The ‘Let’s make Greater Accra work’ initiative, launched by the regional minister in 2021, has since witnessed a number of activities, including ensuring environmental cleanliness and discipline in the national capital.
There have also been clean-up and decongestion exercises, the demolition of unauthorised structures, among other measures to achieve the objective of the initiative.
Another programme of the RCC is ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’, aimed at getting individuals and corporate entities to clean and green their immediate surroundings.